Bihar Boat Tragedy: 14 killed as boat overturns in Ganges near Hajipur, victims include women, children

Raghopur MLA and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said six people have been hospitalised and three others rescued safely. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station.

At least 14 people died after a boat capsized in the Ganga near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar's Vaishali district, with women and children believed to be among the victims.

Raghopur MLA and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said six people have been hospitalised and three others rescued safely. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station.

According to preliminary information, the children had taken the boat to attend a feast and were on their way back when it overturned. Initial reports had suggested five to eight deaths.

Vaishali DM Varsha Singh had earlier confirmed 11 deaths to India Today, but Yadav later said 14 bodies have been recovered.

Bihar CM Samarat Choudhary expresses grief

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister took to his official X account and said, "The news of the deaths of innocent lives in the boat accident at Raghopur in Vaishali is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families during this difficult time. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give the families the strength to bear this immense grief".

He added that instructions have been issued to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Calling the incident "deeply painful", Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

PM Modi said Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to those who are injured.

Tejashwi Yadav reacts

Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief over the tragedy that took place in his Assembly constituency.

“I have urged the officials concerned to speed up rescue operations. I will be there tomorrow to offer succour to my people in this hour of grief," he said.