FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Third Eye' has received its due and respect

'Third Eye' has received its due and respect

Jantar Mantar breach: Delhi Police files trespassing case against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Jantar Mantar breach: Police files trespassing case against Saurav Das, Ranka

‘Get ready to lose big time in 2029’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ charge

‘Get ready to lose big time in 2029’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Bihar Boat Tragedy: 14 killed as boat overturns in Ganges near Hajipur, victims include women, children

Raghopur MLA and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said six people have been hospitalised and three others rescued safely. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 07:06 AM IST

Bihar Boat Tragedy: 14 killed as boat overturns in Ganges near Hajipur, victims include women, children
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 14 people died after a boat capsized in the Ganga near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar's Vaishali district, with women and children believed to be among the victims.

Raghopur MLA and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said six people have been hospitalised and three others rescued safely. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station.

According to preliminary information, the children had taken the boat to attend a feast and were on their way back when it overturned. Initial reports had suggested five to eight deaths.

Vaishali DM Varsha Singh had earlier confirmed 11 deaths to India Today, but Yadav later said 14 bodies have been recovered.

Bihar CM Samarat Choudhary expresses grief

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister took to his official X account and said, "The news of the deaths of innocent lives in the boat accident at Raghopur in Vaishali is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families during this difficult time. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give the families the strength to bear this immense grief".

He added that instructions have been issued to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia 

Calling the incident "deeply painful", Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

PM Modi said Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to those who are injured.

Tejashwi Yadav reacts

Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief over the tragedy that took place in his Assembly constituency.

“I have urged the officials concerned to speed up rescue operations. I will be there tomorrow to offer succour to my people in this hour of grief," he said.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: No NTA, government employee named in CBI chargesheet, details here
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: No NTA, government employee named in CBI chargesheet,
Former England all-rounder makes big statement on Virat Kohli says, 'He is master of chase'
Former England all-rounder makes big statement on Virat Kohli
Air India Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat sparks hijack scare, 250 passengers on board safe
Air India Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat sparks hijack scare
'Third Eye' has received its due and respect
'Third Eye' has received its due and respect
Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer, undergoes surgery
Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement