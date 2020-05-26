Bihar board class 10 topper, a vegetable vendor's son, wants to study engineering

As Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the results of matriculation (class 10) examination 2020, stories of perseverance and determination started coming out of one of the poorest states of India.

One such story is of Himanshu Raj who topped the board examination with 481 out of 500 marks (96.20%). Raj, a student of Janata High School, Tenuaj in Rohtas district, is the son of a vegetable vendor.

Himanshu also occasionally helps out his father. His mother is a homemaker.

While Himanshu's village erupted with joy, his teachers recounted that he has been a promising student from an early age. He is also good with extracurricular activities and sports, the teachers at Janata High School said.

Talking to media, Himanshu said he worked hard for the board exam. He said that he spent more than 14 hours a day in studies.

When asked about his future plans, Himanshu said he wants to become an engineer.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday said 80.59% students of class 10 passed the board examination 2020.

The examination was conducted between February 17 to February 24, 2020 during which 14,94,071 students had appeared at the examination at 1368 examination centres across the state.

A total of 12,04030 students have been declared successful (80.59 per cent) that included 4,03,392 students who passed the examination in first division while 5,24,217 passed in second and 2,75,402 passed in third division, the board said in a press release.

A total of 41 students including 10 girl students were among those who secured position among the top ten in the examination, the BSEB said.

Candidates can check their results on the official websites - http://resultbseb.online, http://onlinebseb.in and http://biharboardonline.com.