Bihar Board Class 10 results 2025 are expected in the first week of April, with possible release on....

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 Matric results in the first week of April 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once they are declared.

Exam and Answer Key Details

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2025. The practical exams for the matric students were held earlier, between January 10 and January 20. After the completion of the exams, the provisional answer key for objective-type questions was released on March 6, 2025, on the board’s official website.

Expected Result Date

Although the BSEB has not officially confirmed the exact date for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2025, it is expected to be released earlier than last year. In 2024, the results were declared on March 31. However, this year, March 30 is a Sunday, and March 31 coincides with Eid, which suggests that the board may release the results by March 28 or 29, 2025.

Scrutiny and Compartment Exams

Students who are not satisfied with their marks and wish to get their copies rechecked can apply for the scrutiny process after the results are announced. Those who fail in one or more subjects and are placed in the compartment category will get a chance to appear for the BSEB Class 10 compartment exams at a later date.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025?

Once the results are declared, students can follow these simple steps to check and download their marks:

Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the ‘BSEB Matric Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and roll code in the given fields and click on ‘Submit.’

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Previous Year’s Pass Percentage

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 10 students was 82.91%, which was an improvement from 81.04% in 2023. This year, students and parents are eagerly waiting to see if the performance improves further.

For more updates, students are advised to regularly check the official BSEB website.