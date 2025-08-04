Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire

According to police reports, the group of young devotees was enroute to Jayesthgaur Nathsthan to offer prayers, having collected Ganga water from Sultanganj as part of the fourth and final Monday of the Shrawani Mela.

In Bhagalpur district, Bihar, a tragic incident occurred late Sunday night when a DJ music system mounted on a vehicle carrying Kanwariyas came into contact with a live wire, resulting in a fatal accident. The incident claimed the lives of at least five Kanwariyas, while two others are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to police reports, the group of young devotees was en route to Jayesthgaur Nathsthan to offer prayers, having collected Ganga water from Sultanganj as part of the fourth and final Monday of the Shrawani Mela. The accident underscores the risks associated with such events and the importance of ensuring safety measures are in place.

“A DJ vehicle came in contact with an electric wire and overturned, in which five people died on the spot. Efforts are being made to provide financial assistance to their families,” said Bhagalpur SSP Hridyakant, adding the SDPO (Law and order) camped at the spot. Police trying to locate its driver.

The eyewitness present at the time of accident occurred around 12:05 am when the vehicle, equipped with a DJ and sound system, arrived at a specific location before continuing towards its destination.

According to reports, the vehicle had become stuck on the road. At the time of the incident, nine individuals were aboard the vehicle, while numerous Kanwariyas were traveling on foot, accompanied by DJ sound systems. As the vehicle driver managed to free the vehicle from the mud, the sound systems came into contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line, causing the vehicle to overturn into a roadside canal.