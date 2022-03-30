Bihar assembly passes bill to relax punishment for first-time offenders under liquor ban law

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeIndia

India

Bihar assembly passes bill to relax punishment for first-time offenders under liquor ban law

The Bill permits the state government to prescribe fines, and imprisonment (in case of repeat offenders) for the consumption of liquor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which empowers the state government to impose penalties for certain categories of offences instead of direct imprisonment. The Bill permits the state government to prescribe fines, and imprisonment (in case of repeat offenders) for the consumption of liquor.

The Bill comes after the criticism of the Nitish Kumar government over the continuous increase in the number of cases pending in courts and undertrials in jails. After the amendment, the offender will be presented before a duty magistrate, which will decide the seriousness of the offence. After going through the circumstances, the magistrate can just impose a fine on the offender instead direct imprisonment, as prescribed earlier.

If the offender fails to pay the penalty then he/she will be liable to face imprisonment. This is the third amendment in the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. The first amendment to the act was brought in 2018 and then subsequently in 2020. The Bill seeks to amend the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 which enforces the complete prohibition of liquor and intoxicants in Bihar.

READ | Lok Sabha passes bill to merge Delhi's three municipal corporations

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Viral video: Desi girl's alluring dance to 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' takes internet by storm!

Explained: What is Ghostlighting, new dating trend that is leaving people heartbroken?

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s hammer scene leaves director Anil Sharma in awe, says nobody else could have pulled it off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE