Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: This is why BJP chose Marathi leader Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar election in-charge

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is a close associate of RSS but also considered as a sharp election strategist. During the Maharashtra elections, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav was the election in-charge of Maharashtra. The pair of Devendra Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav has done much good for the party. BJP is expecting the same in the Bihar Assembly election 2020.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its preparations in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. This is the reason why the party has decided to give important responsibility to the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in view of Bihar elections. Fadnavis has been made the election in-charge of Bihar. This was formally announced on Wednesday although unofficially Fadnavis was already working in the capacity of the party's Bihar election in-charge. Along with veteran party leader Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis will also play an important role in the Bihar elections.

Fadnavis has a big responsibility in the Bihar electionsDevendra Fadnavis was already meeting party organization leaders and other BJP office bearers in Bihar for strategizing the election campaign. Fadnavis also attended the Bihar BJP Core Committee meetings held in which the Bihar election strategy was discussed.

Fadnavis will prepare a strategy for the Bihar election with party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav. The decision to bring Devendra Fadnavis to Bihar elections was taken in the meeting of the core committee of the BJP. The opposition has been alleging that the BJP wants to capitalize Sushant Singh Rajput Death case in Bihar assembly Election 2020.