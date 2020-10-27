Headlines

India

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First phase of polling to be held amid COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:35 AM IST

The first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on Wednesday amid strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission. This election is the first in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

As many as 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase. 

Every person has been instructed to wear face masks during election-related activities. Thermal screening of all persons will be carried out and sanitizers will be made available at all locations during polling.

 All polling booths have been sanitized and only 1,000 voters will exercise their franchise at each booth, instead of 1,500.

Polling will be held from 7 am till 6 pm. Of the 71 constituencies, 35 are in Naxal-affected areas where polling will be held in a staggered manner. Polling in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Chainpur, Nabinagar, Kutumba and Rafiganj will be held till 3 pm, while in five other Naxal-affected constituencies polling will be held up to 5 pm. In the remaining 26 Naxal-affected constituencies, polling will be held up to 4 pm.

Over 2.14 crore electorates will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. Political fortunes of eight Cabinet Ministers Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal, Jai Kumar Singh, Krishna Nandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Santosh  Kumar Nirala, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Brij Kishore Bind will be decided in this phase.

