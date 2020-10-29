Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Despite COVID, voter turnout higher in 1st phase than 2015, 2019

Bihar saw 55.69 per cent voting in the first phase of Assembly Elections on Wednesday. This is a record voter turnout even in the unprecedentet situation of the Coronavirus pandemic. The voting percentage was more than that of 2015 Assembly elections which saw 54.94 per cent voters exercise their franchise and also more than the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where 53.54 per cent electorates cast their votes.

In the first phase, 71 assembly segments out of 243 assembly constituencies went to the polls in the state on Wednesday, October 28. The fate of over 1,000 candidates will be decided by 2.15 crore electorates in this phase of voting.

Polling began in the state for the first phase of Assembly elections amid tight security and strict COVID-19 guidelines. The Election Commission of India had put in place necessary guidelines for the smooth and safe functioning of the electoral exercise keeping in view the pandemic.

The polling began at 7 am and by 11:30 am the voter turnout according to the Election Commission data was 18.3 per cent, which by 5 pm increased to 52.24 per cent. In 2015, voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections was 54.94% while in the Lok Sabha elections the turnout was 53.54% said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at the poll panel briefing in New Delhi.

The second phase of polling will take place on November 3 and will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting scheduled to be held on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 10.