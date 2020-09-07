Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan again criticizes CM Nitish Kumar, crucial LJP meet today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 can once again witness a similar strategy by LJP as it did against its ally in 2005. Then, LJP had contested against its own UPA partner Lalu Prasad Yadav. Both were part of Congress-led UPA at the Centre.

The Tug-of-war between to major Nationa Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heating up in Bihar. With the Bihar assembly election, 2020 announcement round the corner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar assembly elections 2020 are scheduled in October-November.

In the letter, written junior Paswan has criticized CM Nitish Kumar for failing to keep up his promises. Talking about his promise to give government jobs to kin of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe community members killed.

Chirag Paswan called CM's announcement as nothing more than an election plank. He urged Nitish Kumar to fulfill his promises made to SC/ST community.

Paswan wrote, "If Nitish Kumar government was sincere, it should have given jobs to kin of those from SC/ST community who lost their lives during his tenure."

Chirag's newfound valor in Bihar has triggered speculations whether the two NDA allies will contest against each other in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. LJP is a partner with the NDA government at the centre while JD(U) has formed a government with the help of BJP in Bihar. LJP is expected to announce its stand on contesting elections against JD(U) after a crucial parliamentary board meeting chaired by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP has been critical of the Nitish Kumar government earlier but after prominent Dalit leader and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi coming with JD(U) has widened the rift. Speaking highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attacking Nitish Kumar has been Chirag's strategy off-late. He has never criticized BJP.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 can once again witness a similar strategy by LJP as it did against its ally in 2005. Then, LJP had contested against its own UPA partner Lalu Prasad Yadav. Both were part of Congress-led UPA at the Centre.

While retaining its coalition with BJP at the Centre LJP could contest Assembly Elections in opposition to the JD(U). If decided, LJP may field candidates against CM Nitish Kumar's JD (U) but not against deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's BJP.