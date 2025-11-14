Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends

Jan Suraaj Party, led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, seems to have zero impact despite an extensive campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Prashant Kishor, chief of Jan Suraaj Party, campaigned extensively in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. However, all his efforts seem to go in vain as per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website. As per the Election Commission website, the Jan Suraaj Party is not leading in any constituency in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly. In a recent interview, Prashant Kishor had said that his party will either be 'at the zenith or on the floor'. ''I can see two probabilities. People have seen Jan Suraaj as an alternative, but voting requires a leap of faith. People need a leap of faith because of the prolonged phase of hopelessness,'' the election strategist had said.

When the counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday, Prashant Kishor's party took the lead on four seats. These seats were Bahadurpur, Jokihat, Kargahar, and Kumhrar. However, as several rounds of counting were completed, JSP lost its lead in all seats.

As per the latest trends available on the EC website at 10:45 am, the BJP and JDU-led NDA is leading with 181 seats, whereas the RJD and Congress-led Mahaghathbandhan is leading on 58 seats. Even, AIMIM is currently leading on two seats.

From NDA, Chirag Paswan-led LJPR is leading with 21 seats, which is three times that of the Congress Party of MGB, which is leading on just 7 seats.

Coming back to Prashant Kishor, his party was also nowhere in almost every exit poll conducted by various media houses.