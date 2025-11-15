Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What were the highest and lowest victory margins?

Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
INDIA
While some candidates soared to comfortable wins, others battled neck-to-neck contests with just a few dozen votes making the difference between the winner and the runner-up. Let's take a look at the highest and lowest victory margins in Bihar Assembly election results.
The Bihar Assembly election results of Friday were full of surprises. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a double century, securing a total of 202 seats, surpassing even the most favourable exit polls. The Opposition bloc or the Mahagathbandhan suffered a massive drubbing with just 35 seats in all. While some candidates soared to comfortable wins, others battled neck-to-neck contests with just a few dozen votes making the difference between the winner and the runner-up. Let's take a look at the highest and lowest victory margins in Bihar Assembly election results.
Seats with the highest victory margins
Rupauli: JD(U)’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal won by a huge margin of 73,572 votes, defeating the RJD's Bima Bharti, who secured 51,254 votes.
Digha: BJP leader Sanjiv Chaurasia won by a margin of more than 59,000 votes, defeating Divya Gautam of CPI (ML), who managed to win 51,922 votes.
Seats with the lowest victory margins
Sandesh: JD(U)’s Radha Charan Sah defeated the RJD's Dipu Singh by a margin of only 27 votes. Sah received 80,598 votes, while Singh won 80,571 votes.
Ramgarh: BSP's Satish Kumar Singh Yadav defeated BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh by a margin of just 30 votes. Yadav won 72,689 votes, while Singh got 72,659 votes.
Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest turnout in the state since 1951.