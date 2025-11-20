Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Bihar cabinet ministers: As Nitish Kumar has taken oath as CM of Bihar for the 10th time, Upendra Kushwaha's son Deepak Prakash has caught everyone's attention as with a limited political experience he has been inducted as the new minister in Bihar cabinet without contesting.

Bihar cabinet ministers: Nitish Kumar has taken oath as CM of Bihar for the 10th time, making the newest Bihar sarkar retain its old leader. Bihar cabinet minister list 2025 includes 26 ministers. Among them is the name of Deepak Prakash, son of Upendra Kushwaha but an unfamiliar name in Bihar politics. His limited experience in public life, especially politics and his induction as the minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet without contesting elections has caught everyone's attention.

According to reports, he has recently returned to India after studying abroad.