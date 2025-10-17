Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

Tejashwi Yadav declares Rs 8.1 crore assets and Tej Pratap Rs 2.88 crore in Bihar Election 2025 filings, revealing the Yadav family’s rising wealth.

Bihar, a state with many of its residents working in blue-collar jobs, has leaders who are millionaires. Lalu Prasad Yadav had a humble childhood in his nondescript village in Bihar. He spent his college days in the peon's quarter allotted to his elder brother in Patna. However, he and his wife became the chief ministers of the state, and his sons, Tejaswi and Tej Pratap, are former ministers. The two sons of Lalu Yadav are pretty rich considering the economic condition of the state and the financial status of an average Bihari.

Is Tejashwi Yadav a 'crorepati'?

Tejaswi Yadav is a "crorepati," literally. According to the information provided by him in the nomination paper that he has filed from Raghopur, Tejaswi has an asset of about Rs 8.1 crore. It includes movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crores and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crores. The former deputy chief minister of Bihar also has 200 g of gold in his possession and Rs 1.5 lakhs in cash deposited in many bank accounts. He also has liabilities amounting to Rs 55.55 lakhs, which includes joint loans with his brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi. Tejashwi also has Rs 1.35 crores of government dues in his name.

Tejashwi Yadav assets

Tejaswi Yadav has kept aside the wealth his wife, Rajshri Yadav, son Iraj Lalu Yadav, and daughter, Katyayani Yadav, have. The Raghopur MLA has kept aside roughly Rs 31.70 lakhs for his daughter and property worth Rs 8.99 lakhs for his son. Besides, gold worth approximately Rs 17 lakhs and silver worth Rs 85,000 have been kept for Katyayani, and gold worth approximately Rs 8.56 lakhs and silver worth Rs 42,500 have been kept for Iraj.

Tejaswi Yadav has also declared that he has accumulated the wealth he earned by social service. He has served as deputy chief minister and health minister of the state. Tejaswi has also declared that he has multiple cases against him registered at police stations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, in addition to cases registered with the CBI, ED, and a Delhi court.

Tej Pratap Yadav affidavit

Lalu Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, too, is a millionaire. He has declared in his affidavit that he has a net asset of Rs 2.88 crore. It includes movable property of Rs 91.65 lakh and immovable property of Rs 1.96 crore. Teju Bhaiya, as his followers call him, also possesses gold jewelry worth Rs 22 lakh.