Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?

The second phase of the Bihar assembly election, which is set to take place on Tuesday, will see several prominent candidates competing. Many seats are set to witness a multi-pronged fight in the final polling phase. The first phase of the Bihar election had taken place on Thursday (November 6). Counting of votes will be done three days after the second phase, on November 14. Ahead of the crucial second phase, here's taking a look at the key candidates in the fray.

More than 1,300 candidates are contesting in the second phase, including 136 women. Some of the key contenders in the second phase are Shubhanand Mukesh of the Janata Dal (United) representing the NDA alliance, Prawin Singh of the Congress party, Rajnish Bharti of the RJD, and Pawan Yadav, a rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader contesting as an independent. Another key candidate is former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, once a popular police figure in Bihar, who is contesting independently from Araria.

Another notable face is Renu Devi, senior leader of the BJP and former deputy chief minister, who is contesting from Bettiah in West Champaran district. She faces Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress. In Katihar, senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad is contesting against Dr. Ghazi Sharique from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), a new front led by Prashant Kishor. In Bhagalpur constituency, BJP’s Rohit Pandey faces Ajeet Sharma from the Congress. The second phase of the high-voltage Bihar election features several sitting legislators, ministers, as well as new entrants from diverse backgrounds.