Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?

Seat-sharing chaos grips Mahagathbandhan ahead of Bihar Election 2025 as VIP demands 40 seats, sparking rift that may aid the JD(U)-led NDA.

The poll bugle has been blown for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 and the JD(U)-led ruling combine is ready to enter the arena with all guns blazing, as it has announced the number of seats for each constituent party. However, confusion has prevailed in the opposition combine of Mahagathbandhan, which is still struggling with a fixed formula for the distribution of seats among the constituent parties. At a time when only a few hours are left for the deadline of filing the nomination papers for the first phase of the polls, the opposition parties are squabbling to get the bigger piece of the pie. The utter confusion also indicates that the coalition parties may not fight as one unit and may end up harming one another, only to benefit the rival coalition.

Mukesh Sahni's VIP upsets poll juggernaut

Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has upset the poll juggernaut by refusing to budge from 40 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Mahagathbandhan leader Tejaswi Yadav of the RJD has ruled it out. He has declared that not more than 15 seats can be allotted to the party that claims to represent the fishermen community. The VIP claims to enjoy the support of people from the Nishad, Nonia, Bind, and Beldar communities, which comprise 20 sub-castes of the fishermen and boatmen. According to the 2023 caste census, the Mallah population in Bihar is approximately 2.61% of the state's total population. It is around 3,410,093 people. They belong to the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) category and are a fishing community also referred to as Kevat or Nishad.

(Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leads ruling coalition of NDA.)

Confusion in Mahagathbandhan seat sharing

The party led by the 'Son of Mallah' contested 11 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election and won 4 of them. It polled 6,39,840 or 1.52%, of the total electorate. However, three of its MLAs defected to the BJP, leaving the party in the lurch, and one of them died. There is no representative in the house at present. Similarly, the VIP contested Lok Sabha constituencies of 2019 from Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Khagaria, only to lose all of them.

Mukesh Sahni has also staked a claim for the office of deputy chief minister. When told people may not like him for the post, he retorted, if some people do not like Tejaswi Yadav to be the Chief Minister, will he not be? He has claimed that he is the most suitable person for the office and would take it if Mahagathbandhan wins the polls.

Chaotic seat distribution in Bihar

The opposition coalition has been rattled with other contentious issues as well. Its constituent parties may fight against each other in many seats, benefiting the BJP-led NDA. Euphemistically called "friendly fight", these parties may field candidates against one another, cutting into their votes. Garib Das of Congress is fighting against Awadhesh Rai of CPI in Bachhwara, the Congress candidate is pitted against that of the RJD in Vaishali, and the CPI and the VIP have fielded candidates in Janjharpur. In a last-minute change, the RJD withdrew the election symbol to Navin Nishad from Alamnagar, where Brahmadev Sahni of the VIP will go to the polls now.

The ground-level workers are upset, utterly confused, and directionless. Some of them are waiting for the final call of the party, some others have started the spade work for their own party. Of course, they are upset and peeved at the confusion created by their parties.