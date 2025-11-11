FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How many seats will BJP win? Exit polls predict

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: The Exit Poll results are being declared for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 after the conclusion of the second phase of voting on Tuesday, November 11. Know how many seats the exit polls are predicting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in these Assembly Elections.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How many seats will BJP win? Exit polls predict
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 was concluded with second phase on November 11
After the conclusion of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the exit polls result are finally out. Almost all of the polls have predicted that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might come to poer again in Bihar with absolute majority as a alliance. The magic mark in the state is 122 in the 243-member assembly. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, November 14. Ahead of the actual counting, let us take a look at how many seats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got in the majority of Exit Polls.

Matrize Exit Poll: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

 

As per the Matrize Exit Poll, in the NDA, the BJP may win 65 to 73 seats, the JDU may win 67-75 seats, the HAM may get 4-5 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP-RV may win 7-9 seats, and the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLM may win 1-2 seats.

 

Overall, NDA is projected to win 147-167 seats, whereas Mahagathbandhan (including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other small parties, including the Left parties) is expected to win 70-90 seats.

 

 

People's Pulse Exit Poll: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

 

As per the People's Pulse Exit Poll, the NDA is expected to regain power in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

 

NDA - 145-160

MGB - 73-91

JSP - 0-3

Others - 5-7

 

People's Insight Exit Poll: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

 

The People's Pulse Exit Poll has also given a clear majority to the NDA in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and predicted that the alliance might win 133-148 seats.

 

NDA - 133-148

MGB - 87-102

JSP - 0-2

Others - 3-6

 

JVC Exit Poll: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JDU, is projected to retain power in Bihar in the recently concluded Assembly Elections.

 

NDA - 135-150

MGB - 88-103

JSP - 0-1

Others - 3-6

