Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Update: Election Commission likely to announce Bihar election dates today

Bihar Assembly election dates are likely to be announced today at 4 pm, Election Commission officials said. The announcement follows a thorough two-day assessment of the state's poll readiness. To guarantee free, fair, and inducement-free elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met with top state officials over the weekend in Patna to evaluate security arrangements, logistics, and enforcement readiness. He was joined by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

A day earlier, in a press conference in Patna, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that elections in Bihar will be held before November 22, when the term of the State Assembly ends.

Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs.

"Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies - 2 for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time... The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time... SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline," Kumar said.

Kumar stated that "no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters" to ensure a smoother voting process.

"The Election Commission has decided that no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters," Kumar said.

Kumar explained that the booth-level officials will now carry identity cards for easier identification, and voters' mobile phones can be deposited outside the booth.

"Identity cards have been introduced for booth-level officials to better identify them when approaching voters. Mobile phones can be deposited in a room outside the booth. This process will be implemented throughout Bihar... There will be 100 per cent webcasting at every polling station," the CEC added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM Ballot Papers to enhance their clarity and readability, as per an official statement.

The poll body said that the photographs of candidates will be printed in colour on the EVM Ballot Paper, and the candidate's face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility.

Serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity, they further added.

The upgraded EVM Ballot Papers will be used in the upcoming elections, starting with the Assembly polls in Bihar.

The electoral battle in Bihar is largely anticipated to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats -- BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents -- while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Political activity has intensified across the State, with parties trading charges and ramping up campaigns ahead of the high-stakes election.

(With inputs from ANI)