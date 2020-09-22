Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tussle on seat-sharing in Grand Alliance, Congress leaders camping in Delhi

In Bihar, the tussle continues for the seat-sharing in the grand alliance of opposition parties. All parties are under pressure for more seats. Meanwhile, many stalwarts including the Congress President of Bihar have camped in the capital Delhi. According to Congress sources, names are being decided from the list of potential candidates sent by the district-wise observers of the Congress.

Sources say that this list will be given to the high command through the screening committee. Party's Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil will take the final decision on the list that will be handed over to the high-command. decided at the level of both secretaries Ajay Kapoor and Virender Singh Rathore, only then it will be decided.

It is being said that Bihar Pradesh State Congress President Madan Mohan Jha has also been called to Delhi is also on this list. Election Campaign Committee chief Akhilesh Singh and senior leader Tariq Anwar are already in Delhi. Sources in the Mahagathbandhan claim that Congress is targeting more seats in this election as compared to the previous election. In the last election, the Congress had 41 seats.

Left parties leaders (CPI and CPM) had a meeting with RJD state president Jagadanand Singh on Sunday. Sources say that they were offered eight to 10 seats in this meeting, due to which the Left parties The leaders are angry. The tussle has increased due to the arrival of the left parties in the grand alliance. The leaders of the left parties are not speaking on this issue right now. They say that negotiations are going on.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that seats do not matter for all the parties involved in the grand alliance. Leaders of constituents have also said this on several occasions. Grand Alliance wants to fight on all 243 seats in Bihar.