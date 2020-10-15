Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Shatrughan Sinha's son gets Congress ticket from Bankipore

The Congress has added star power to its the Bihar Assembly poll campaign and fielded Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha from the Bankipore seat, apart from fielding Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini from Bihariganj.



Luv was last seen as an actor in JP Dutta's 2018 war movie Paltan. He had made his cinema debut with Sadiyaan in 2010.



He is pitted against Nitin Naveen, a three-time BJP MLA in an assembly segment which falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that his father has represented two times on a BJP ticket.



Subhashini, daughter of Sharad Yadav, will contest from Bihariganj, under the Madhepura Loks Sabha constituency that her father has represented in the past.



The Congress has also given a ticket to Kali Pandey, former LJP leader and former from Kuchaikote in Gopalganj district.



The party has fielded Pravesh Kumar Mishra from the Valmiki Nagar seat.



The Congress on Thursday announced the names of 49 candidates. Earlier, it had announced the names of 21 candidates. The party is contesting on 70 assembly seats in the state in alliance with the RJD and Left parties.



The Congress has given a ticket to 12 minority candidates this time round.



The party has repeated all its sitting MLAs and given the seat to Izharul Hasan in Kishanganj which is held by the AIMIM.



The Congress has repeated 31 candidates from the last assembly elections in 2015 but many seats that Congress is contesting on in Champaran region will see a direct contest with the BJP.