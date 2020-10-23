Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Bihar today

With campaigning in full swing ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will add further weight to the proceedings from Friday.

PM Modi will kick off his campaign for the Bihar election with three rallies on Friday. He will address a rally at Dehri in the Rohtas district. It will be followed by two other rallies at Gaya's historic Gandhi Maidan venue, and Bhagalpur.

In total, Modi will address 12 election rallies in Bihar. A BJP leader said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also attend several election meetings along with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies on Friday. Congress legislative council member Prem Chand Mishra said that Rahul will hold his first rally at Hisua in Nawada, while his second rally will be held at Kahalgaon. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be present with him at Hisua.

Seats have already been divided among the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) parties in the Bihar Assembly elections. In a joint press conference held recently, the JDU (Janata Dal United) and BJP had officially announced the seat-sharing according to which the JDU would fight 122 seats while BJP would contest on 121. JDU has given seven seats out of its quota to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), while BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

RJD will contest on 144 seats and Congress will be putting up a fight in 70 seats. Meanwhile, 29 seats have been allocated to three Left parties — CPI-ML (19), CPI (6), CPM (4) — to contest.

In Bihar, polling for the 243-member assembly elections in three phases will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while counting will take place on November 10.

(With IANS inputs)