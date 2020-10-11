Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP's JP Nadda to kickstart election campaign from Gaya today

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will kickstart his Bihar election campaign from Gaya on Sunday. The party's preparations are complete and the BJP is trying to weave its magic before the Prime Minister's possible rallies.

Nadda will address a public meeting at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya on Sunday afternoon and will appeal to vote for the four Gaya BJP candidates. Preparations are in full swing for the rally by the BJP leader at Gandhi Maidan. Along with JP Nadda, many Bihar BJP officials and ministers of the state government will be a part of the rally.

BJP's media in-charge Yogesh Kumar said that BJP candidates are contesting on four out of 10 assembly constituencies of the district and all four will be present on the platform. These include Animal Husbandry Minister of Bihar Government Prem Kumar, Gurua MLA Rajeev Nandan Dangi, former MLA from Wazirganj a BJP candidate Virender Singh and BJP candidate from Bodh Gaya Hari Manjhi.

Significantly, in the first phase, voting is to be held on October 28 for a total of 71 assembly seats, including 10 Vidhan Sabha in Gaya district. The BJP national president is opening the campaign for this first phase on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary said, "We are a democracy and it is with pride that I say that our president who is the chief of world's largest political party would be going amid people to seek their participation in the democracy's biggest event," stated Chugh.

"In a ground where lakhs of people participated in rallies, we will only have thousands to attend the rally. However, the address will be heard by crores as it will be broadcast on social media. There would be LED screens for people to watch as we begin our canvassing," added the BJP leader.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.