Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election. The list consists names of 46 candidates. According to the list, Renu Devi will contest from Bettiah seat, while Mithilesh Tiwari will contest from Baikunthpur and Asha Sinha from the Danapur seat.

This list has been released after the Central Election Committee meeting held on Saturday. The meeting was attended by party president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Although it was being speculated that soon after the meeting, BJP would announce the names of candidates for Bihar elections.

Significantly, 94 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase scheduled to be held on November 3. Nominations for these seats started last Friday and the last date for nomination is October 16. BJP had earlier released a total of two lists of candidates for the first phase of elections to be held in the state on October 28.

Seats have already been divided among the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the Bihar assembly elections. In a joint press conference held recently the JDU (Janata Dal United) and BJP had officially announced the seat-sharing according to which the JDU would fight 122 seats while BJP will contest on 121. JDU has given seven seats out of its quota to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), while BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda kickstarted his Bihar election campaign from Gaya on Sunday for the first phase. The public meeting was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan. BJP candidates are contesting on four out of 10 assembly constituencies of the district.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.