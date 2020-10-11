Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP releases list of 30-star campaigners, PM Modi and JP Nadda top in list



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of 30-star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Election. The first name in this list is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the fourth name in the list of BJP's star campaigners. While at the fifth and sixth place are names of Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and Sushil Modi. Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis find themselves at number seven and eight, respectively. In this list of star campaigners, Radha Mohan Swamy and Ravi Shankar Prasad are named ninth and tenth.

Some other names in the list are Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Yogi Adityanath, Raghuvar Das, Manoj Tiwari, Babu Lal Marandi, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Ram Kripal Yadav, Sushil Singh, Chedi The names of Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Janak Chamar, Samrat Chaudhary, Vivek Thakur and Nivedita Singh.

The BJP on Sunday also released the second list of candidates for the second phase Bihar assembly elections scheduled on November 3. The list with the names of 46 candidates was released after party president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the Central Election Committee meeting.

Earlier, on October 6, the BJP released the first list with 27 candidates.

Seats have already been divided among the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the three-phase Bihar assembly elections. In a joint press conference held recently, the JDU (Janata Dal United) and BJP had announced the seat-sharing. JDU will fight 122 seats while BJP will contest on 121 seats in the state