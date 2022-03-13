Bihar announces direct recruitment of transgenders for THESE posts

The Bihar Police Department has decided to recruit transgenders for various posts in the department.

For the on-going recruitment drive, General Administration Department has issued a resolution to include transgenders or transgenders in the Backward Classes Schedule (2).

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary and attended by the officials of Home and General Administration Department.

In the upcoming recruitment drives, 51 eunuchs will be direct recruited in the police service, out of which 41 posts are for constable, remaining 10 are for an inspector.

The authorities have also informed that for every 500 appointments, a transgender would be appointed. However, if the authorities are unable to find eligible transgender for the recruitment, then the vacancies will be filled by any eligible candidate belonging to the backward class.