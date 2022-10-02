Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh, who flagged issue of corruption in Nitish Kumar govt, resigns

Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh - File Photo

Bihar’s new Agriculture minister and RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, who recently flagged the issue of corruption in his department, stepped down from the ministerial post on Sunday, submitting his resignation to the state government.

This comes a day after Singh said he will not allow the “continuation of BJP agenda” in his department with the formation of the Grand Alliance government in the state.

Pointing out that he will not rest till the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and ?mandi' system are restored, Singh said the decision of scrapping them in 2006 was "anti-farmer" in nature.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had repealed the APMC Act and 'mandi' (wholesale markets for agricultural produce) in 2006 during NDA rule in the state.

Sudhakar Singh, whose father Jagadanand Singh is the state RJD president, had said yesterday: "Being the state Agriculture minister, I will not allow continuation of BJP agenda in the agriculture department after the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state."

A first-time MLA from Ramgarh in Kaimur district, Singh recently stirred up a controversy when he said that all his department officials are "thieves and thereby being head of the department he is head of the thieves".

Singh had Saturday said he will make restoration of the APMC Act and 'mandi' system a "national issue".

"I have sought an appointment with the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya to apprise them about the need for the restoration of these two laws in the country, especially in Bihar," Singh said.