Bihar: 46 people, including 37 children, drown during Jivitputrika festival

The tragedy has raised concerns over safety measures during such large-scale events near water bodies, especially in rural areas where drowning incidents are common

The celebrations began with hope and prayers, but they ended in tragedy. The 'Jivitputrika' festival, a time when mothers fast and pray for their children’s long lives, turned into a horrific day of loss in Bihar. On Wednesday, a series of devastating incidents occurred across 15 districts of the state, leaving 46 people, including 37 children, drowned as families took holy dips in rivers and ponds. For many, a day meant for blessings became one of mourning.

The Bihar government confirmed the drowning incidents, stating that while 43 bodies have been recovered, three others remain missing, prompting ongoing rescue operations. The victims were from various districts, including East and West Champaran, Patna, Nalanda, and Vaishali. Despite efforts to celebrate the religious event safely, the festival’s rituals, held near natural water bodies, turned hazardous for many families.

The 'Jivitputrika' festival is observed with deep devotion by mothers across Bihar, as they fast and take holy dips with their children, praying for their offspring’s well-being. However, the tragedy has raised concerns over safety measures during such large-scale events near water bodies, especially in rural areas where drowning incidents are common.

In response to the loss of lives, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. The compensation process has already started, with some families receiving the payment. Despite these steps, the shock and sorrow remain palpable among the affected families. Authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations, hoping to find the missing individuals and prevent further loss of life.

While Bihar reels from this heartbreaking event, questions about the safety and management of such festivals linger. For the grieving families, the compensation offers little solace, as they mourn the tragic loss of their loved ones in what was supposed to be a sacred celebration.