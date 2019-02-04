Bihar: 4 die as bus falls into pit in Nalanda, CM Nitish Kumar announces compensation

Four people died on Monday after a bus fell into a pit in Chiksaura police station limits of Nalanda, news agency ANI reported., news agency ANI reported.

After reaching the spot, locals set the bus on fire and vandalised a fire brigade vehicle.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased and free medical treatment for all those who got injured in the accident.

Further details on the same are awaited.