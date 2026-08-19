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Bihar: 36 students hospitalised after eating Mid-Day meal mixed with detergent powder, probe underway

36 girl students in Nalanda, Bihar were hospitalised after detergent was mistakenly added to their mid-day meal instead of salt.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

Bihar: 36 students hospitalised after eating Mid-Day meal mixed with detergent powder, probe underway
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At least 36 girl students in Nalanda, Bihar, fell ill after detergent powder was mistakenly added to their school meal instead of salt. The incident occurred at the Middle School in Parasi village during a midday meal of soybean rice supplied by an NGO. All affected students are now stable.

What happened in the kitchen

Principal Shailendra Kumar Singh reported that some students ate food which was mistakenly prepared with detergent instead of salt, leading to dizziness and vomiting. After initial first aid at the school, affected students were transferred to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital due to worsening conditions.

Dr Jay Prakash Singh, the Civil Surgeon, confirmed that all 36 children are out of danger following a hospital visit. Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar also visited, discussing the students' treatment with doctors. He announced that the government will conduct a thorough inquiry into the lapses that occurred during meal preparation and serving.

Concerns over school kitchen safety

The mid-day meal scheme in India offers free cooked food to children in government schools. This has prompted concerns regarding kitchen safety, emphasising the need for proper storage of cleaning items away from food products like salt and spices to prevent mix-ups.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Vijay govt rolls back order barring students from CJP; Left protests

According to the minister, training for cooks and assistants will also be examined. The district's schools will undergo another review of food safety regulations. After receiving treatment, the students were released. There were no reports of any significant health issues. Authorities said that if the investigation reveals negligence, severe punishment will be taken.

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