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Bihar: 3 killed, several missing as boat overturns in Samastipur, rescue operation underway

Officials involved in the rescue effort said seven passengers were pulled out safely. Search operations were still underway when this report was filed.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 28, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Bihar: 3 killed, several missing as boat overturns in Samastipur, rescue operation underway
Bihar boat tragedy
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At least three people were killed and four remain missing after a boat with 14 people on board overturned in the Ganga near Sultanpur Diara in Mohiuddin Nagar block of Bihar’s Samastipur district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officials involved in the rescue effort said seven passengers were pulled out safely. Search operations were still underway when this report was filed.

All the passengers belonged to Masoomganj Bind Toli under Barh police station limits in Patna district. They had gone across the river to Sultanpur Diara in Samastipur’s Mohiuddinnagar area for farm work. The accident happened while they were returning to Umanath Ghat with a load of parwal, or pointed gourd, from the fields.

“Three deaths have been confirmed so far and four persons are still missing,” Mohiuddinnagar circle officer Brijesh Kumar Dwivedi said, adding that the deceased included two men and one woman. The identities of the victims have been established.

Earlier, this morning, the Patna district administration said the accident happened around 5:45 am. Fourteen residents of Bind Toli had set out by boat for Sultanpur Diara, a trip they made routinely to harvest parwal and handle other farm work. At that time, the administration confirmed seven people had been rescued, two bodies recovered, and five remained missing.

According to the administration, strong winds caused the boat to capsize near Sultanpur Diara in Samastipur district. The rescue effort was being run jointly by the Patna and Samastipur district administrations.

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