Bihar: 2 dead in stampede at Aurangabad, four killed in Samastipur after temple wall collapses during Chhath Puja

As people are observing the last day of the four-day-long festival of Chhath Puja across various states, at least 2 children and 4 women have died in separate incidents in Samastipur and Aurangabad respectively while celebrating the festival in Bihar on Sunday.

In Bihar's Aurangabad district, at least 2 children were killed and several injured in a stampede at Suryanagari Dev area during Chhath Puja. Among the deceased were a six-year-old boy from Bihta in Patna and an 18-month-old girl from Bhojpur.

The District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and SP Deepak Barnwal stated that the stampede occurred due to overcrowding in the area. They also met with the deceased's kin to offer their condolences.

The officers also said that compensation will be given to the victim's family members.

In Bihar's Samastipur, two women died after a temple wall collapsed near a ghat during Chhath puja. The incident occurred when a wall of the old Kali temple wall collapsed at a village in Badgaon killing two on the spot while two others died while they were being treated at a nearby hospital.

In two other separate incidents in Saharsa and Barh, a 40-year-old man and 25-year-old youth died while taking a bath in the river respectively.

Chhath Puja, a four-day-long festival, is celebrated across various states primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The festivities began on October 31 and will conclude on Sunday after devotees offer 'arhgya' to the rising Sun and end their 36-hour long fast.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

On the fourth and the last day, which is also is known as 'doosra argha', devotees offer their prayers to the Sun God on the river banks before the sunrise and conclude their fast and eat special prasad and delicacies made for the festival.