FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar: 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Katihar district, probe underway

Andhra Pradesh: BMW car crushed after tanker loses control, falls onto it; High court advocate killed; horrifying videos emerge; watch

US-Iran Islamabad talks: Donald Trump claims military success over Iran, downplays talks outcome, says 'Makes no difference to me'

Israel ready to enter ‘real’ peace agreement with Lebanon; PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, ‘But two conditions’

Islamabad talks failed? US Vice President JD Vance says ‘no agreement reached’ with Iran, US delegation planning to leave Pakistan

Gold, silver prices today, April 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer receiving treatment for 'extreme exhaustion' and chest infection, family says

Sanju Samson, Jamie Overton star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs for first IPL 2026 win

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt introduces draft EV policy, earmarks nearly Rs 4,000 crore

98 km, 85 minutes, one life saved: Live heart rushed from Rohtak to Delhi for transplant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Andhra Pradesh: BMW car crushed after tanker loses control, falls onto it; High court advocate killed; horrifying videos emerge; watch

Andhra Pradesh: BMW car crushed after tanker loses control, falls onto it

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt introduces draft EV policy, earmarks nearly Rs 4,000 crore

Delhi govt introduces draft EV policy, earmarks nearly Rs 4,000 crore

98 km, 85 minutes, one life saved: Live heart rushed from Rohtak to Delhi for transplant

98 km, 85 minutes, one life saved: Live heart rushed from Rohtak to Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar: 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Katihar district, probe underway

At least 13 people died and 30 were injured after a bus, truck and pickup van collided in Katihar district.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 09:12 AM IST

Bihar: 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Katihar district, probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A tragic road accident in Katihar district claimed at least 13 lives and left around 30 people injured on Saturday evening. The collision, involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred on a busy stretch of National Highway-31 in the Kodha area, highlighting ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.

Accident Occurs on NH-31

According to officials, the crash took place around 6:30 pm on NH-31 under the Kodha block. Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in the incident, leading to heavy casualties. The highway, which connects several key districts, often witnesses high traffic movement, increasing the risk of such accidents.

Initial reports indicated that seven individuals had died at the scene. However, the death toll later rose to 13 after several injured victims succumbed during treatment at nearby medical facilities.

Victims and Rescue Efforts

Many of the victims were reportedly travelling in a pickup van that was heading from Purnea district to Katihar. Emergency services quickly reached the spot and transported the injured to a government hospital in Purnea for urgent medical care.

Authorities stated that all injured individuals were admitted for treatment, and efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased. The condition of several victims remains critical, raising fears that the toll could increase further.

Cause Under Investigation

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, preliminary findings suggest that the bus driver may have lost control, triggering the chain collision. The driver is among those injured and is currently receiving treatment. Police officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Government Announces Compensation

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for all the injured. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and provide necessary support to affected families.

The incident once again underscores the urgent need for stricter road safety measures and better enforcement on highways to prevent such devastating tragedies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar: 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Katihar district, probe underway
Bihar: 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Katihar district
Andhra Pradesh: BMW car crushed after tanker loses control, falls onto it; High court advocate killed; horrifying videos emerge; watch
Andhra Pradesh: BMW car crushed after tanker loses control, falls onto it
US-Iran Islamabad talks: Donald Trump claims military success over Iran, downplays talks outcome, says 'Makes no difference to me'
US-Iran Islamabad talks: Donald Trump claims military success over Iran
Israel ready to enter ‘real’ peace agreement with Lebanon; PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, ‘But two conditions’
Israel ready to enter ‘real’ peace agreement with Lebanon; PM Netanyahu says…
Islamabad talks failed? US Vice President JD Vance says ‘no agreement reached’ with Iran, US delegation planning to leave Pakistan
Islamabad talks failed? US VP Vance says ‘no agreement reached’ with Iran
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main; latest film to watch out
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism' remarks
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement