Bihar: 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Katihar district, probe underway

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INDIA
At least 13 people died and 30 were injured after a bus, truck and pickup van collided in Katihar district.
A tragic road accident in Katihar district claimed at least 13 lives and left around 30 people injured on Saturday evening. The collision, involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred on a busy stretch of National Highway-31 in the Kodha area, highlighting ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.
According to officials, the crash took place around 6:30 pm on NH-31 under the Kodha block. Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in the incident, leading to heavy casualties. The highway, which connects several key districts, often witnesses high traffic movement, increasing the risk of such accidents.
Initial reports indicated that seven individuals had died at the scene. However, the death toll later rose to 13 after several injured victims succumbed during treatment at nearby medical facilities.
Many of the victims were reportedly travelling in a pickup van that was heading from Purnea district to Katihar. Emergency services quickly reached the spot and transported the injured to a government hospital in Purnea for urgent medical care.
Authorities stated that all injured individuals were admitted for treatment, and efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased. The condition of several victims remains critical, raising fears that the toll could increase further.
While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, preliminary findings suggest that the bus driver may have lost control, triggering the chain collision. The driver is among those injured and is currently receiving treatment. Police officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.
The Chief Minister also directed authorities to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for all the injured. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and provide necessary support to affected families.
The incident once again underscores the urgent need for stricter road safety measures and better enforcement on highways to prevent such devastating tragedies.