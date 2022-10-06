'Biggest seizure' at Delhi Airport: Know about the recovered 7 luxury watches, most expensive one is worth Rs 27 crore

Seven luxury wrist watches seized by customs officials at Delhi airport.

In the "biggest seizure" of luxury goods at Delhi airport, an Indian national has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle seven high-end wrist watches, including the one made of gold and studded with diamonds worth more than Rs 27 crore.

The seizure was made from a passenger, an Indian national, who was intercepted by the customs officials after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday.

Commissioner of customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Zubair Riaz Kamili said it is the biggest seizure, in value terms, of commercial or luxury goods. “In value terms, it is equivalent to seizing around 60 kgs of gold in one instance,” Kamili said.

The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of seven wrist watches. Here are the details of the seized high-end watches:

Jacob & Co (model: BL115.30a) - Rs 27,09,26,051

Piaget limelight stella (SI.No.1250352 P11179) - Rs 30,95,400

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. Z7J 12418) - Rs 14,06,598

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. 0C46G2 17) - Rs 15,59,358

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. ZV655573) - Rs 15,59,358

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 237Q 5385) - Rs 14,87,400

Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 861R9269) - Rs 15,83,799

Besides these watches, a diamond-studded gold bracelet and an iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB having a total value of Rs 28.17 crore were also recovered from the passenger, said the statement issued by Delhi Customs. The watches have been seized and the passenger was arrested, it said.

One of the watches of Jacob & Co make is worth Rs 27.09 crore alone and it is most expensive watch ever seized at the airport, a senior customs official said.

He said the accused passenger and his uncle have a retail outlet of expensive watches in Dubai with branches at other places in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"He was carrying the watches for delivery to a high-profile client in Delhi. The passenger was to meet his client, said to be from Gujarat, at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The client did not turn up for the meeting. So far, the accused has also not disclosed the name of the client saying he fears for his life," the official said, wishing anonymity.

Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone, Surjit Bhujbal said alert officers at the Delhi airport has made this seizure possible.

"Indian customs has always ensured maximum facilitation with minimal disturbance to genuine passengers, and simultaneously ensuring to safeguard of economic frontiers by curbing smuggling," Bhujbal said.