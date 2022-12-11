‘Biggest enemies of taxpayers’: PM Modi cautions against opposition parties resorting to ‘politics of shortcut’

Photo: ANI

Stepping up the attack on the opposition parties that "resort to politics of shortcut", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that leaders of such political outfits are the "biggest enemies of every taxpayer".

The Prime Minister accused such political parties and leaders of merely aiming to gain power with "false promises". PM Modi`s remarks came while addressing after inaugurating various developmental projects which also included infrastructural projects at Nagpur.

"I want to caution people of the country about the deformity coming into the country’s politics. This deformity is of the politics of shortcut, spending the country’s money for political selfishness, and spending the tax-payers money. The political parties and leaders who resort to shortcuts are the biggest enemies of every taxpayer. They only aim to gain power and form governments with false promises," he said.

The Prime Minister took a step further and accused those parties of wanting to "destroy the country’s economy for their personal gains" in the Amrit Kaal when the country is moving towards achieving its goals.

"They can never form the country. Today, when the country is working on the target for the next 25 years, some political parties want to destroy the country’s economy for their personal gains," he said.

The Prime Minister has, in the past, made repeated mentions of the freebie politics in the country and has termed it "dangerous" for the development of the country. PM Modi further lauded the developmental projects launched in Maharashtra and said that the government has given a "human touch" to infrastructure projects.

"Be it healthcare for the common man, or wealth creation, be it farmers’ empowerment or water conservation, for the first time, there is such a government in the country which has given the human touch to infrastructure projects. A human touch of infrastructure that is touching every person’s life," he said.

"The focus of the Government is infrastructure development with a holistic vision and approach. We cannot narrow down the infrastructure to lifeless roads and flyovers. The progress of the States will power the development of the nation in this `Amrit Kaal`," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that the government has worked towards achieving the vision of better connectivity and progress at a great pace through people’s participation.

"Better connectivity empowers growth and progress at a great pace. The Govt has worked towards achieving this vision and I am happy that we could achieve it with Jan bhagidari," he said.

"When development is restricted, opportunities are also limited. Connectivity plays a key role in growth. In the last 8 years, we have changed the idea and approach of development to be inclusive of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," PM Modi added.

READ | Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy