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'Bigger question for democracy': Meenakshi Natarajan after SC declines plea on Rajya Sabha nomination rejection

Rajya Sabha Congress' candidate Meenakshi Natarajan is again facing troubles after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected her plea, but this has not deterred her from fighting on as she said that the rejection is not a personal loss but a bigger fight for the country's constitutional values.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

'Bigger question for democracy': Meenakshi Natarajan after SC declines plea on Rajya Sabha nomination rejection
Meenakshi Natarajan
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Rajya Sabha Congress' candidate Meenakshi Natarajan is again facing troubles after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected her plea, challenging rejection of her nomination papers for the Upper House. However, this has not dettered her from fighting her case.

The top court in its observation said that after nomination of a candidate is rejected by the returning officer, they must reach out to the Election Commission for resolution. Meenakshi Natarajan had challenged the rejection of her nomination from Madhya Pradesh which the Supreme Court quashed.

Senior leaders of the Congress including KC Venugopal and Sachin Pilot protested outside the EC office earlier this week to discuss the issue, however, they alleged that the EC refused to meet him but after their persistance allowed them a meeting. During the meeting, the Congress leaders urged the EC to overturn the rejection, claiming that no criminal case was pending against her and that the Returning Officer had misinterpreted the law. They also cited previous such cases wherein the EC had overturned returning officers' decisions. 

'Rejection a bigger question for democracy'

Talking to ANI, Natarajan said that the rejection is not a personal loss but a bigger fight for the country's constitutional values. She added that the party will consult its senior leaders to formulate a strategy to address the issue. "This is a matter concerning our entire party, the Constitution, and constitutional values. In consultation with all the senior leaders of our party, we will formulate a strategy for this," she told ANI. 

"I do not view this as a personal defeat at all. I believe this is a question posed to the entire system; it is a question regarding democracy itself--whether democracy will lose or win. That is our primary concern," she added. Earlier, she termed the decision "a setback to democracy and the Constitution of India."

Rahul Gandhi had endorsed Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha seat as she was his favourite pick for it. She was given bigger tasks like managing youth wings and was appointed as a General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).  

However, one of the reasons cited for her rejection is the internal clashes of the Congress. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi reportedly have been clashing due to differences in ideologies and mindset. 

An MP Assembly official told news agency PTI, “Natarajan’s nomination has been rejected by the Returning Officer on the grounds of hiding information about a case.”

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