FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: PM Modi Congratulates Vijay After Historic Tamil Nadu CM Oath | TVK Govt Sworn In

Tamil Nadu News: PM Modi Congratulates Vijay After Historic Tamil Nadu CM Oath | TVK Govt Sworn In

PM Modi News: Explosives Recovered Ahead Of Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru Visit

PM Modi News: Explosives Recovered Ahead Of Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru Visit

MK Stalin Responds To CM Vijay’s Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt Claim | TVK News| DMK |

MK Stalin Responds To CM Vijay’s Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt Claim | TVK News| DMK |

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives death threat over Rs 10 crore extortion demand

Elvish Yadav has reportedly received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A FIR has also been filed.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 10, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives death threat over Rs 10 crore extortion demand
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has received death threat over extortion demand (image source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber, has reportedly received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Some reports suggest that the YouTuber received a WhatsApp call on May 5 from an international number. Though there was no conversation, he immediately received a threatening message from the same number. The sender allegedly called himself Randeep Malik, claimed to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and put the demand for the cash to be delivered within two days. 

There was a grave warning in the message: Both Elvish and his father would be killed if the money was not paid within the given deadline. This message was allegedly also sent to his father’s phone. He filed a police complaint, in which Elvish stated that soon after receiving the threats, he informed police officials at the Sector-56 Police Station. After the complaint, an FIR has now been registered against an unidentified person under relevant sections. 

Last month, the Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against Elvish Yadav. The case was in connection with a case registered against him linked to the smuggling and consumption of snake venom. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh found procedural lapses in the manner in which the complaint and FIR were filed and noted that the same cannot be sustained in law. 

Earlier, Yadav approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the chargesheet filed against him and the summons issued in the case. 

In May last year, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed his plea, observing that the allegations warranted a thorough legal examination as multiple FIRs had been registered in the matter. For reference, Elvish Yadav was chargesheeted under Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 284, 289 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 8, 22, 29, 30 and 32 of the NDPS Act in the FIR lodged at Police Station Sector-49, Noida, District Gautam Buddh Nagar. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens brutally troll Kyunki actress: 'Ab cylinder ki gas nikal chuki hai'
PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens troll her
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives death threat over Rs 10 crore extortion demand
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives death threat
PM Modi slams Congress for ditching DMK in Tamil Nadu, calls it 'parasitic political force'
'Parasitic political force': PM Modi slams Congress for ditching DMK
Vijay is Tamil Nadu's new CM: How his political style differs from traditional politics, his big challenges
Vijay is Tamil Nadu's new CM: His political style, challenges ahead
Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth
Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement