Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives death threat over Rs 10 crore extortion demand

Elvish Yadav has reportedly received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A FIR has also been filed.

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber, has reportedly received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Some reports suggest that the YouTuber received a WhatsApp call on May 5 from an international number. Though there was no conversation, he immediately received a threatening message from the same number. The sender allegedly called himself Randeep Malik, claimed to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and put the demand for the cash to be delivered within two days.

There was a grave warning in the message: Both Elvish and his father would be killed if the money was not paid within the given deadline. This message was allegedly also sent to his father’s phone. He filed a police complaint, in which Elvish stated that soon after receiving the threats, he informed police officials at the Sector-56 Police Station. After the complaint, an FIR has now been registered against an unidentified person under relevant sections.

Last month, the Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against Elvish Yadav. The case was in connection with a case registered against him linked to the smuggling and consumption of snake venom. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh found procedural lapses in the manner in which the complaint and FIR were filed and noted that the same cannot be sustained in law.

Earlier, Yadav approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the chargesheet filed against him and the summons issued in the case.

In May last year, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed his plea, observing that the allegations warranted a thorough legal examination as multiple FIRs had been registered in the matter. For reference, Elvish Yadav was chargesheeted under Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 284, 289 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 8, 22, 29, 30 and 32 of the NDPS Act in the FIR lodged at Police Station Sector-49, Noida, District Gautam Buddh Nagar.