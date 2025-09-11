BIG worry for Pakistan as India gets world's most advanced 3D air surveillance radar from...; not Russia, US

The entire project is a big step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Tata has built a dedicated radar assembly and testing facility in Karnataka.

The Indian Navy has become more powerful after getting the world's most lethal and advanced 3D air surveillance radar from Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). The name of radar is Lanza-N, which has been designed by the Spanish company Indra. India is making it in the country under technology transfer. In a tweet, TASL wrote, "Tata Advanced Systems, in technology collaboration with Indra Company has become the first Indian company to successfully manufacture, deliver, and commission the first 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR) – Lanza-N aboard an Indian Navy warship."

What is Lanza-N?

The Lanza-N is a modular, pulsed, fully solid-state, medium and long-range radar. It has been specially designed for air defence and anti-missile operations. This system can catch enemy drones, supersonic fighters, anti-radiation missiles and naval platforms.

How Lanza-N works

The Lanza-N integrates a 3D Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) based on a pencil beam architecture, which provides medium and long range coverage. The main function of the SR is the detection of non-cooperative aircraft within the instrumented coverage volume, even under adverse conditions, including clutter and ECM environment. Target coordinates provided by the Lanza-N include target altitude (3D position).

Make in India

The entire project is a big step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Tata has built a dedicated radar assembly and testing facility in Karnataka, where it is being produced and integrated. It has been locally assembled and integrated with all the existing systems of the Indian Navy.

Advancing India’s Naval Capabilities!



Tata Advanced Systems, in technology collaboration with @IndraCompany , has become the first Indian company to successfully manufacture, deliver, and commission the first 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR) – Lanza-N aboard an Indian Navy… pic.twitter.com/enPCWcg5Fe September 11, 2025

READ | Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside