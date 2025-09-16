BIG win for Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani as SC delivers landmark order in Vantara case: 'We have no hesitation in...'

The Ambani family-owned facility has faced accusations of smuggling, money laundering, and violation of statutory laws in sourcing of animals. In its verdict delivered Monday, the Supreme Court also said that no court or administrative forum in the country will take up any complaints in this regard.

The Supreme Court has cleared all allegations on Reliance Foundation-owned animal rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambani family-controlled facility has faced accusations of smuggling, money laundering, and violation of statutory laws in sourcing of animals. In its verdict delivered on Monday, the Supreme Court also said that no court or administrative forum in the country will take up any complaints or proceedings on these charges in the future.

How did Supreme Court arrive at the order?

The Supreme Court's order is based on a special investigation team (SIT) report prepared by former SC judge Jasti Chelameswar along with three other members. The report has given a clean chit to Vantara, also known as Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The apex court had constituted the SIT in August after two petitions were filed seeking an independent inquiry into the workings of Vantara based on news reports. The sealed SIT report had been submitted on September 12.

What did SC judges say on the verdict?

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale said it accepted the SIT's findings. "The court has no hesitation in accepting the conclusion so drawn in the report." The court added: "No further complaint or proceedings based upon such same set of allegations shall be entertained before any judicial statutory or administrative forum to secure finality, obviate repetitive inquiries and investigation on issues concluded by SIT."

What has Vantara said on the court order?

Vantara has issued a statement, welcoming the favourable SIT report and the Supreme Court order. "The SIT’s report and the Supreme Court’s order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis," it said. "The SIT’s findings and the Apex Court’s order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves," the statement further read.