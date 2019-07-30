Big win for Modi govt as Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill

In a major success for the Narendra Modi government, triple talaq bill criminalising the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday despite opposition from the Congress and even BJP allies JD(U) and AIADMK.

The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Ninety-nine members voted in the bill's favour while 84 votes were cast opposing it. NDA allies JD(U) and AIADMK walked out of the House ahead of the voting, making it easier for the government to pass the bill which after the President's assent will become law.

The government moved in Rajya Sabha the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

Opposing the bill, opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party and DMK demanded that the proposed legislation be sent to select committee for further scrutiny.

They also moved a motion for the same which was, however, defeated.

During the debate on the bill, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the "real motive" of triple talaq bill is "destruction of families" even though bill claims to protect the rights of women.

"The Bill is for protection of rights on marriage but the real motive is destruction of families," Congress' leader in Rajya Sabha said.

This law is politically motivated, so minorities are occupied in fighting amongst themselves, Azad said.

"Husband and wife will hire lawyers against each other, land will be sold in order to pay lawyers. By the time jail term will be over, they'll be bankrupt. When they will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill," he said.

Moved the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics. The bill aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality, he argued.

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism. It should not be seen as vote bank politics. It is an issue related to humanity...it is related to the dignity of the women...It is an issue of gender justice and equality," Prasad said while introducing the Bill.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday last week but the biggest challenge for Narendra Modi government was to get it through the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does not have the majority.