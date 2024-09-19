Twitter
India

India

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies and capabilities eventually for an Indian landing on the moon (planned by the year 2040) and return safely back to Earth.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 07:29 AM IST

Marking a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts, the Union Cabinet has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission. The mission, which will be managed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is allocated a total funding of Rs 2,104.06 crore. The Cabinet also approved plans for the Venus orbiter mission, the development of an Indian space station, and the next-generation launch vehicle development, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a press briefing.

Addressing reporters in the national capital today, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Chandrayaan-4 mission has been expanded to add more elements. The next step is to get the manned mission to the Moon. All preparatory steps towards this have been approved. Venus Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan follow-on and Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Next Generation Launch Vehicle development also given approval."

The PM Modi-led government has earmarked Rs 2,104 crore for the same. Further, a schedule of 36 months has been set for the mission completion. The Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies and capabilities eventually for an Indian landing on the moon (planned by the year 2040) and return safely back to Earth. 

Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated. The Central Government has outlined an expanded vision for the Indian space programme during the Amrit Kaal that envisages an Indian Space Station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) by 2035 and an Indian Landing on the Moon by 2040. 

To realize this vision, a series of Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan follow-on missions are envisaged including the development of associated space transportation and infrastructure capabilities.

The successful demonstration of the safe and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the Lunar Surface has established vital technologies and demonstrated capabilities that only a few other nations possess. A natural successor to the successful landing mission is the demonstration of the ability to collect Lunar Samples and return them safely back to Earth.ISRO will be responsible for the development of spacecraft and launch. The Project will be effectively managed and monitored through the established practices prevailing at ISRO. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval with the participation of industry and academia.

All the critical technologies are envisaged to be indigenously developed. The realization of the mission is through various industries and it is envisaged that there would be high employment potential and technology spin-off to other sectors of the economy.

The total fund requirement for the technology demonstration mission "Chandrayaan-4" is Rs. 2104.06 Crore. The cost includes spacecraft development and realization, two launch vehicle missions of LVM3, external deep space network support and conducting special tests for design validation, finally leading to the mission of landing on the moon's surface and safe return to Earth along with the collected lunar sample.

The mission would enable India to be self-sufficient in critical foundational technologies for manned missions, lunar sample return and scientific analysis of Lunar samples. Towards realization, there would be a significant involvement of Indian Industry. A plan for associating the Indian academia through Chandrayaan-4 science meets workshops, is already in place. This mission will also ensure the establishment of facilities for the curation and analysis of the returned samples, which will be national assets. 

(with inputs from ANI)

