BIG win for India as Trump administration likely to slash tariffs to..., here's what we know so far

Back in August, US President Donald Trump announced a steep 25 percent tariff "plus penalty" against India, citing its business with Russia. Later, he declared an additional 25 percent tariff against India, taking the total levy to 50 percent.

As trade talks go on, India and the United States are nearing a long-stalled trade agreement that would reduce the US tariffs on Indian goods to 15-16 percent, Mint reported, citing people aware of the matter. The deal, based on energy and agriculture, may see India gradually scale back its imports of Russian crude oil amid pressure from the States, Mint report added.

Recently, US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, i.e., October 22, with the talks revolving around trade. Trump stressed that energy was also part of their discussion, reiterating his comment that PM Modi had assured him India would limit its purchase of the Russian oil.

PM Modi also said that the two leaders had spoken to each other. However, he gave no details about what was discussed during the conversation."Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings," PM Modi said on 'X'.

"On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," he said.

US-India tariff row

India, on the other hand, stood firm in its stance, calling the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified".

However, trade talks are underway between the two nations, with both sides stressing a mutually beneficial agreement. The ties between New Delhi and Washington have recently witnessed a thaw, with President Trump calling PM Narendra Modi a "great Prime Minister and a great friend".