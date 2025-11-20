Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details
BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...
Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills
'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements
Planting Stories, Growing Futures: US-Based Gujarati Theatre Visionary Prafulkumar Panchal Wins Prestigious Award
Who is Shreyasi Singh? A gold medalist in Bihar cabinet who played key role in..., know her significance to Nitish Kumar
Korean Phone Accessories Brand Ringke Is Making India Its Global Manufacturing Base for 26-Country Export
Maharashtra's bride-to-be receives shagun more than your annual raise, netizens say 'mere liye bhi dhundlo'
INDIA
President Droupadi Murmu honoured the administrative officers who made remarkable contributions.
IAS Ria Dabi, the popular IAS officer and sister of IAS Tina Dabi, has received a Rs 1 crore prize for her efforts in water conservation. Interestingly, Ria's elder sister, IAS Tina Dabi, was also awarded the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award as Barmer DC at the 6th National Water Awards-2025 ceremony organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. To promote water conservation and public participation in the country, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the administrative officers who made remarkable contributions.
IAS Ria Dabi gets Rs 1 crore award
IAS Tina Dabi represented Udaipur, which secured second place in the Water Conservation Water Partner Award. The award was received by District Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ria Dabi on behalf of Collector Namit Mehta. The hard work of Ria Dabi, DM Namit Mehta and their team is being cited to be behind this success.
Moreover, Rajasthan has been ranked the third-best state in the country under the campaign launched for water conservation in the country. In this, both Barmer and Banswara districts received a prize of Rs 2 crore each. Whereas Udaipur and Jaipur both remained in the second category. During this, 32,700 works were done in the Udaipur district under the supervision of Collector Namit Mehta. Whereas 43,204 works were done in Jaipur. Due to this, Udaipur and Jaipur were placed in the second category.
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा संचालित ‘जल शक्ति अभियान: कैच द रेन’ के अंतर्गत ‘जल संचय जन भागीदारी अभियान’ में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन के लिए राजस्थान का चयन देश के तीन सर्वश्रेष्ठ राज्यों में किया गया है।— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) November 18, 2025
इस विशेष उपलब्धि हेतु आज माननीया राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी ने बाड़मेर जिले को… pic.twitter.com/BsBf8DkEP1