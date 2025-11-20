BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

President Droupadi Murmu honoured the administrative officers who made remarkable contributions.

IAS Ria Dabi, the popular IAS officer and sister of IAS Tina Dabi, has received a Rs 1 crore prize for her efforts in water conservation. Interestingly, Ria's elder sister, IAS Tina Dabi, was also awarded the first Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award as Barmer DC at the 6th National Water Awards-2025 ceremony organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. To promote water conservation and public participation in the country, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the administrative officers who made remarkable contributions.

IAS Ria Dabi gets Rs 1 crore award

IAS Tina Dabi represented Udaipur, which secured second place in the Water Conservation Water Partner Award. The award was received by District Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ria Dabi on behalf of Collector Namit Mehta. The hard work of Ria Dabi, DM Namit Mehta and their team is being cited to be behind this success.

Moreover, Rajasthan has been ranked the third-best state in the country under the campaign launched for water conservation in the country. In this, both Barmer and Banswara districts received a prize of Rs 2 crore each. Whereas Udaipur and Jaipur both remained in the second category. During this, 32,700 works were done in the Udaipur district under the supervision of Collector Namit Mehta. Whereas 43,204 works were done in Jaipur. Due to this, Udaipur and Jaipur were placed in the second category.