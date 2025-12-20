BIG update on Gaganyaan mission, ISRO successfully completes parachute deceleration tests; WATCH

Sharing the achievement on X, the space agency said: "The tests confirmed the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under varying flight conditions, marking a key step in qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight."

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a series of key tests for drogue parachutes. These were carried out over two days at a facility in Chandigarh to develop a deceleration system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module. "ISRO successfully completed the Drogue Parachute Deployment Qualification Tests for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the RTRS facility of TBRL, Chandigarh, during 18-19 December 2025," said Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister for Science and Technology.

Sharing the achievement on X, the space agency said: "The tests confirmed the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under varying flight conditions, marking a key step in qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight." According to a release from ISRO, the deceleration system of the Gaganyaan Crew Module comprises a total of 10 parachutes of four types. The descent sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilise and decelerate the module. Upon the release of the drogues, three pilot parachutes are deployed to extract three main parachutes, which further slow down the crew module to ensure a safe touchdown. A crucial component of this system is the deployment of drogue parachutes, which play a significant role in stabilising the crew module and also reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry.

As per the ISRO release, the objective of this test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. The successful completion of these tests marks another significant step towards qualifying the parachute system for India's human spaceflight programme, with active support from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), and Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL), the release added. India is gearing up for the Gaganyaan mission, which according to ISRO, will launch a crew of three to an orbit of 400 kilometers for three days and bring them back safely to Earth by landing in Indian waters.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).