Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

INDIA
The SC is scheduled to hear the suo motu case pertaining to stray dogs on October 27. According to the causelist published by the apex court, a three-judge special bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, and comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, will hear the case on October 27, Monday.
