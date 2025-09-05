Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

INDIA

Big update on Sheena Bora Murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Vidhie Mukerjea to stay with her after decade of distance, check latest update

Sheena Bora Murder case: Key witness Vidhie Mukerjea concluded her testimony in court, after which she emotionally reunited with her parents, Indrani Mukerjea (prime accused) and Peter Mukerjea, and her biological father Sanjeev Khanna. Know key developments here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Big update on Sheena Bora Murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Vidhie Mukerjea to stay with her after decade of distance, check latest update
Vidhie Mukerjea, a key prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, has concluded her testimony in court. After her deposition and cross-examination ended, Vidhie was allowed to meet her mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea and father Peter Mukerjea. She had an emotional union with her biological father, Sanjeev Khanna, outside the courtroom.

Sheena Bora Murder case: Vidhie can live with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea

As Vidhie's depositions ended, she thanked the court and sought permission to meet her parents. Indrani, and then former media baron Peter Mukerjea, stepped out to embrace her.  She had been in Mumbai to testify in the Sheena Bora murder trial, which is now nearing its end. Indrani told her daughter that she can no longer have to stay at a hotel and she can come home. 

In an affidavit submitted in Mumbai court, Vidhie claimed that the CBI had recorded her statement after the arrest of her mother and key accused Indrani in 2015, contradicting her earlier stand, in which she denied recording any statement. She had said that statements in the CBI chargesheet were 'forged and fabricated.'

Vidhie Mukerjea contradicts the prosecution's version

Further, Vidhie alleged that Rahul Mukerjea, Indrani’s stepson and Sheena’s boyfriend, had told her in 2015 that Sheena Bora was with him even after the date of the alleged murder. she claimed that Rahul had told her that he dropped Sheena off on the day she went missing in April 2012 and later picked her up from the same spot. During the cross-examination, she also shared details of her whereabouts in 2015.  “Within a week of my mother’s arrest in August 2015, I left for London. I came back in October for three days, when I was taken to the CBI office for questioning. After that, I did not return until December during my Christmas vacation,” she told the court.

Meanwhile, Sheena Bora, 24, was strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, driver Shyamvar Rai, and Sanjeev Khanna in Mumbai. Her body was allegedly burnt and dumped in a Raigad forest, according to the prosecution. The case was initially probed by Mumbai Police before being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
