Noida is all set for its first International Airport, Jewar Airport giving a much relief to the Delhi NCR travellers. The airport expansion, however requires relocation of more than 4,600 families, that will lose their homes and lands. Over seven government schools, located in Banwariwas, Kishorepur, Ramner, Neemka Shahjahanpur, Khwajpur, Thora, and Jewar Bangar, will also be displacement to make space for three new runways and other airport facilities, as per the rehabiltation draft. The third and fourth phase of airport's expansion plan requires acquiring 1,857 hectares of land across 14 villages.

Who will be affected?

Most of the affected families will be small-scale farmers or agricultural workers, as per a household survey conducted between May and June. The relocated population will comprise of 58% earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh annually. Only 4% earns more than Rs 5 lakh a year. The families affected are mostly depended heavily on farming and animal husbandry.

Where will be they relocated?

Government has planned to resettle the population in 340 hectares of land near Jewar town, covering Alavalpur, Mangaroli, Ahmedpur Chawroli and Neemka Shahjahanpur. The government will ensure the area is fully equipped and modernized. Each family is set to get a residential plot from 50-500 square metres with roads, electricity, drinking water, sewage system, dedicated spaces for cattle, Anganwadis and more.

Government to provide compensation

The relocation draft also lists out the compensation to be provided, which includes Rs 4,300 per square metre as land compensation (40% higher than in earlier phases), Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for one year, Rs 50,000 for transport expenses and an additional Rs 50,000 for families belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The land value and total compensation will be officially decided by the district collector. A 100% solatium (bonus amount) is also included as per legal guidelines.

Moreover, they will be provided by kill training and job preference in airport-related services for one family member. Unmarried adult daughters will receive all compensation as equal to the sons of these families. Several villagers are expressing discontent and are demanding higher compensation and water security.

Noida international Airport is being developed as India's largest greenfield airport, with near completion of first two phases covering 2,699 hectares. The next phases will require another 2,053 hectares, bringing the total project area close to 5,000 hectares. In the expansion, new runways, cargo terminals, and maintenance zone will be added. This expansion is approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2017. The rehabilitation draft is ready and is now just awaiting a final approval from Uttar Pradesh government led by CM yogi.