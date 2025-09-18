Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG update on Noida's Jewar Airport, first flights to 10 major cities will takeoff on...

These cities will include Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Mr Naidu said talks have been held with IndiGo and Air India Express to begin flight services.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

BIG update on Noida's Jewar Airport, first flights to 10 major cities will takeoff on...
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced on Wednesday that the Noida International Airport in Jewar will be inaugurated on 30 October. Commercial flight operations are expected to begin within 45 days of the opening, initially connecting at least ten cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Discussions have already taken place with IndiGo and Air India Express to commence services.

Speaking at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad during the Yatri Sewa Diwas celebrations, Mr Naidu said efforts were underway to bring forward the launch.

“We are trying to push the inauguration of the Noida airport so that we can see it happen very soon. The date we have decided is 30 October, and within 45 days, we expect operations to commence. The airlines are excited to operate from Jewar airport, and the region has huge potential. At least ten cities will be connected in the first phase,” he said.

The minister also underlined the airport’s strategic importance for cargo operations, adding:

“We envision it as a significant cargo hub in addition to enhancing civil aviation connectivity.”

Once operational, the 1,334-hectare Jewar project will serve as the National Capital Region’s second major commercial airport, after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Phase one of the project will feature a single runway and a terminal with capacity for 12 million passengers annually, eventually expanding in four phases to accommodate 70 million travellers. Officials expect around six million passengers in the first year alone.

Construction has entered its final stage. The 3,900-metre runway and ATC tower are complete, while the terminal building is nearing completion. Aerobridges have been installed, baggage systems and e-gates are operational, and interior works-such as seating, lighting, restrooms and galleries-are almost finished.

The airport still requires a licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Authorities anticipate full readiness by October.

