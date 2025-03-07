Several key approvals and tasks remain incomplete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was supposed to publish the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) for the airport on March 7

Noida International Airport, which was set to start commercial flights on April 17, 2025, may face delays. The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) announced that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to issue the aerodrome license only by April 30, which could push back the airport’s opening date, according to reports.

A final decision on the new start date will be made on March 10 in a review meeting led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During this meeting, officials will also decide flight schedules, the number of flights, and the types of services to be introduced initially.

According to Hindustan Times, several key approvals and tasks remain incomplete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was supposed to publish the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) for the airport on March 7. However, this was delayed due to pending work at the airport. The AIP is necessary for the airport to be officially recognized in global aviation records. Once published, steps like ticketing and flight scheduling can begin.

Additionally, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) must grant clearance before commercial flights can take off.

According to officials, international flights might not start on the first day of operations. Only domestic flights are expected initially because the upper floor of the terminal, which will serve international passengers, is still under construction and lacks proper facilities.

These concerns were raised in a high-level meeting conducted by DGCA officials at the airport on March 6. The officials reviewed the airport’s overall progress and discussed necessary steps before flight operations begin.