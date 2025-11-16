FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar airport to begin flight operations by…, check details here

"Noida International Airport Ltd is working with DGCA to get safety, security clearances, the aerodrome licence," said an official. Read here to know details

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 07:15 AM IST

In a major update on the Noida International Airport in Jewar that it soon to begin flight operations. Tata Projects, the infrastructure and construction arm of the Tata Group, revealed on Thursday that the Noida International Airport located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is on track to commence operations soon, and that the necessary approvals are currently in progress.

The contract for the construction of the Noida International Airport (NIA) was awarded to Tata Projects Ltd.

"Noida International Airport Ltd is working with DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to get safety, security clearances, the aerodrome license, as they call it. So now it is into more regulatory approval process rather than the construction.

When will Jewar Airport will begin flight operation?

During a press conference, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Projects Vinayak Pai said that the project is essentially complete and is awaiting the Prime Minister's visit for the inauguration.

According to a PTI report, replying to a question, Pai said that the airport is expected to begin operations "in a short period of time".

Tata Projects is growing number of projects ​

The company is actively expanding its project portfolio, with the goal of maintaining an order book valued between Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 43,000 crore, according to the CEO.

Furthermore, the company is involved in a growing number of projects within emerging sectors, including 4th generation manufacturing, electronic semiconductor manufacturing, solar panel manufacturing, and data centers.

"So our average cycle time is reducing. Many of these projects get completed in 18 months to two years...We are known for our fast track project delivery, predictable project delivery, and we want to maintain that special edge," he explained.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 751 crore during the previous financial year.

 

Vinayak Pai attributed these losses to the cumulative impact of projects that were underway during and before the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that many of these projects are now nearing completion.

"Our portfolio of new projects is steadily profitable. Old projects will be completed this year. From next year, it will be the new portfolio which will reflect in the result, and you will see a very good reflection of that in the profitability." Tata Projects, a technology-led engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, provides ready-to-deploy solutions for semiconductor facilities, giga factories, data centres, etc.

 

