One of the most prominent of the passed proposals is related to the connectivity of the airport. It was decided that 250 buses will run from the airport to 26 districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

The Yamuna Authority – which is handling the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar – held its 83rd board meeting on Monday, March 3.

Some 50 proposals were passed in the meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary Alok Kumar.

Further, 25 dilapidated roads located near the airport will be repaired by the authority. The authority is expected to spend a total of Rs 26.21 crore on road repairs.

Besides, a proposal to extend the time limit for registration for allottees and to exempt allottees from interest on additional compensation was also passed.

Officials also approved a plan to build a separate medical college on 20 acres in Sector 17 of the planned YEIDA city.

The Noida International Airport is being built by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) – a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG.

Initially, the airport will have one runway, a terminal building, and a capacity to handle up to 12 million (1.2 crore) passengers annually, officials say.

The airport is expected to take some of the load off the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is currently the most prominent airport in the Delhi-NCR region.