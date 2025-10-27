Big update on Noida International Airport: Flights to 10 cities to begin operations in Phase 1, inauguration to be held on THIS date

Noida International Airport is set to open in late November or early December, offering flights to 10 major cities. IndiGo and Akasa will base operations there, and international flights will follow. The airport will boost connectivity, support cargo services, and help farmers in western UP.

The countdown to the inauguration of the Noida International Airport has begun, with the facility set to become one of the country's most advanced airports. Located in Jewar, this much-anticipated project is expected to provide a significant boost to both the aviation industry and the local economy, especially for western Uttar Pradesh. If everything goes as planned, the airport will be officially inaugurated in late November or early December, with domestic flights commencing soon after.

Flights to 10 cities in Phase 1

The Noida International Airport, developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), promises to be a game-changer for air travel in the Delhi-NCR region. The airport will cater to a wide range of passengers, including both domestic and international travellers. The first phase of operations will see flights to 10 major Indian cities. These will include Varanasi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Patna, and Srinagar, with daily flights to each destination. Over 150 domestic flights are expected to operate from the airport right from the start, offering greater connectivity and ease of travel for passengers in the region.

IndiGo and Akasa Air make it their primary base

IndiGo and Akasa Air have already signed agreements to establish operational hubs at the airport. This means that both airlines will park their aircraft at the Noida airport and use it as their primary base. Other prominent airlines like Air India and SpiceJet are in discussions to establish a presence at the airport, further enhancing its operational capacity and connectivity options.

International fights to start in Phase 2

International flights are expected to begin in the second phase, after the initial domestic operations are successfully established. Additionally, cargo services will commence on the opening day of the airport. These services will initially focus on Middle Eastern destinations, which will be particularly beneficial for farmers in western Uttar Pradesh. By enabling faster air transportation of fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables, farmers from regions like Etah, Etawah, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar will have direct access to international markets, allowing them to tap into new revenue streams.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the progress of the project and has emphasized the importance of completing all construction work ahead of the airport's opening. Once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) completes its licensing process, ticket bookings will be made available to the public.

The Noida International Airport is set to revolutionize air travel in the Delhi-NCR region, offer new economic opportunities for local farmers, and establish western Uttar Pradesh as a key hub for both domestic and international air travel.